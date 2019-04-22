On Monday, Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald told Hill.TV’s Rising that corporate media reaction to the Mueller report is “genuinely stunning.”

“I find that genuinely stunning as somebody who’s been a pretty harsh media critic for more than a decade,” Greenwald told hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton. “My bar for their behavior is, I think, rather low, and yet they somehow descended beneath it.” He continued:

The reality is that for three years there has been a conspiracy theory that has dominated our political and media discourse, which is that Donald Trump conspired with Russia over the 2016 election and that he’s an agent of the Russian government along with many of his associates. In the Mueller report in one section after the next said either they couldn’t establish that or there was no evidence for it, and yet they’re acting as though it said exactly the opposite, that this conspiracy theory was demonstrated and proven and vindicated.

Greenwald was flabbergasted, but he had a theory. “They’re living in some bizarre fantasy land because they’re worried that admitting that they got this story wrong will damage their credibility,” he said. And “pretending they got it right is just worsening the problem.”

And this is far from Greenwald’s first attempt to hold the news media’s feet to the proverbial fire. He has also called out CNN, and the now-infamous New York Times op-ed published last year. Earlier this month, the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist told Tucker Carlson that media coverage of the Trump-Russia investigation “disgraced itself.”