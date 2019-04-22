Kamala Harris: It Is ‘Fine’ to Go Hunting but We Need More Gun Control

During her CNN town hall, Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is “fine” if you want to go hunting, but more gun control is needed for the nation as a whole.

She made it clear that she was determined to implement more gun controls and made it clear she would do it with or without Congressional support if she is elected to the presidency.

Harris stipulated that she would first give them 100 days to act, and if they failed to pass new laws, she would do it unilaterally.

During the Monday CNN town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, she said, “You know what, if you want to go hunting that’s fine, but we need reasonable gun safety in this country starting with universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapons ban.”

She noted that Congress has not done either of these things, and she pledged to give them 100 days to act if she is elected president. In the event that they do not pass gun control, she said she will “take executive action.”

Harris then listed the specifics of what she would do via executive powers:

She will put in place a requirement for people selling more than five guns a year: “they are required to do background checks when they sell those guns.”

“I will require that, for any gun dealer that breaks the law, the ATF will take their license.”

She will make sure fugitives from justice are on the prohibited purchasers list for firearms.

Sen. Kamala Harris says if she is elected President, she will give Congress 100 days "to get their act together and have the courage to pass reasonable gun safety laws, and if they fail to do it, then I will take executive action" https://t.co/KFdn5Viqm1 #HarrisTownHall pic.twitter.com/Ds8DxObhAY — CNN (@CNN) April 23, 2019

It should be noted that none of the controls Harris wants to put into place via executive action would have stopped a single mass shooting in recent memory.

Moreover, her favorite gun control — universal background checks — has been in place in California since the early 1990s and did not prevent any of the high-profile shootings that state has witnessed during the last two decades.

