Man Allegedly Steals Car with Child in It, Gets Shot by Child’s Father

A man who allegedly stole a car with a six-year-old boy inside it was pursued and ultimately shot by the boy’s father in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Local 10 reports that 29-year-old Lamar Thurman allegedly climbed into a car parked outside a home with its engine running and drove off. The young boy was sitting in the car.

The father, who was inside the home, came running out and pursued the car in another vehicle.

Thurman allegedly crashed during the pursuit but tried to take off again as the father and others were working to rescue the boy. The father then opened fire, shooting Thurman numerous times.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports that Thurman crashed approximately “200 yards” from where he was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

The six-year-old boy was not injured.

