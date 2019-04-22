The Mueller report cleared President Donald Trump and everyone associated with his 2016 campaign of any collusion with Russia; however, on Sunday, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) attacked Donald Trump Jr. during NBC’s Meet the Press.

“New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, falsely claimed in an interview on Sunday that Donald Trump Jr. was offered stolen information in the infamous meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016,” the Daily Caller reported.

>@RepJerryNadler falsely claimed that @DonaldJTrumpJr was offered stolen info at Trump Tower meeting. @chucktodd failed to correct him. In truth, Don Jr. was offered info collected by Fusion GPS. https://t.co/JhfphBFBQV @dailycaller — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 22, 2019

“I do not understand why he didn’t charge Don Jr., and others in that famous meeting with criminal conspiracy,” Nadler said, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation.

“They entered into a meeting of the minds to attend a meeting, to get stolen material on Hillary. They went to the meeting. That’s conspiracy right there,” Nadler said.

“Despite that claim, Trump Jr. was not offered stolen material before accepting the June 9, 2016 meeting,” the Daily Caller reported.

And Meet the Press host Chuck Todd did not correct Nadler when he made the false statement:

I find it hard to believe that House Judiciary Committee Chair @RepJerryNadler wasn't knowingly slandering @DonaldJTrumpJr here. Shouldn't there be consequences for the Chairman of House Judiciary spreading lies about a private citizen on national TV?https://t.co/uJx7fNWdpy — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) April 22, 2019

Interesting how Nadler now chooses to attack @DonaldJTrumpJr , the most effective voice we have for the base Facts: Don JR had one 20 min meeting that resulted in NOTHING Don did 20+ hours of voluntary testimony in front of Congress (more than Hillary for Benghazi) — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 22, 2019

After @RepJerryNadler’s performance on Meet the Press yesterday this rule obviously needs to be changed. pic.twitter.com/DkljQdu9CO — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 22, 2019

The Daily Caller reported:

Trump Jr. accepted the meeting after a music publicist named Rob Goldstone emailed him on June 3, 2016 saying that a Russian attorney wanted to meet with the campaign to provide information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s possible ties to Russia. Goldstone said that the lawyer “offered to provide the Trump Campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia.” But nowhere did Goldstone claim that the information about Clinton was stolen. It was later revealed that information contained in a memo that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, took into the meeting was compiled by Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that was hired by the DNC and Clinton campaign to investigate Donald Trump.

Mueller’s report reveals that the meeting was investigated and that most of the participants in it were interviewed, but nothing was uncovered.

“Although damaging opposition research is surely valuable to a campaign, it appears that the information ultimately delivered in the meeting was not valuable,” the report said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.