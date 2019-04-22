New Jersey’s Democrat Gov. Pushing $550 Fee to Own and Carry a Gun

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is pushing $550 in fees for law-abiding citizens who want to own and carry a gun for self-defense.

The New York Times reports that Murphy’s desired increase in fees is “20 times as much” as fees are today.

Currently, “a firearm identification card costs $5, while a permit to own a firearm is $2. A permit to carry a gun costs $20.” Murphy’s proposals would raise the cost to a point where the firearm identification card would be “$100, an owner’s permit would be $50 and a carry permit $400.”

Having a gun in New Jersey could soon cost 20 times as much: Gov. Philip Murphy’s proposed fees — $550 to own and carry a gun, up from $27 — would be among the highest in the U.S. https://t.co/Pb4VQZcpW9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2019

Breitbart News reported that Gov. Murphy signed a “high capacity” magazine ban that took effect in New Jersey on December 11, 2018. The ban immediately turned owners of such magazines into fourth degree felons.

As the ban took effect New Jersey State Police hesitated to rule out door-to-door enforcement, but eventually made clear that had no plans to search homes for magazines holding more than ten rounds.

Weeks after the ban took effect Breitbart News reported that no New Jersey residents had surrendered their “high capacity” magazines.

