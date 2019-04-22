A Gravis Marketing poll of Democrat Iowa voters released on Monday showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden tied at 19 percent each, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming in at third at 14 percent.

But Buttigieg came in behind the 16 percent of voters who said they are undecided.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) are tied for fifth place with six percent each.

Beto O’Rourke came in at five percent, with Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) both had four percent.

The poll also revealed that the majority of Iowa Democrat respondents — 38 percent — considered their ideology “somewhat liberal,” while 25 percent described themselves as “very liberal.”

Ninety-two percent of the voters polled were white.

On the question of “religious affiliation,” voters were almost evenly divided between Protestant/non-denominational and “other/no affiliation” — 35 percent and 33 percent respectively.

Other demographics of the voters polled show that 57 percent were over 50 and 58 percent were women, compared to 42 percent who were male.

The non-partisan research firm conducted the poll of 590 registered Democrat voters across Iowa on April 17 and 18. The survey, which has a plus or minus four percent margin of error, “was conducted using interactive voice responses and an online panel of cell phone users.”

