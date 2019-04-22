Photos: President Tells Easter Egg Roll Child That He Will Build the Wall

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared in Easter Egg Roll festivities with 30,000 visitors on the White House South Lawn Monday. One child there asked the president about building the southern border wall.

President Trump arrived to an enthusiastic, often cheering, and happy crowd craning for a view of their president. After standing hand over heart for the Marine Corps Band playing the national anthem, the president thanked the first lady and all those who worked to make the annual event a success.

“Our country is doing fantastically well,” Trump said as he praised the U.S. economy and unemployment rate.

The president and first lady made their way down to the crowds, and after blowing whistles to kick off the egg roll races, the two sat with children and helped them make cards for military service members.

One child told the president during card making to build the wall. Trump responded, “I will. Oh, it’s happening. It’s being built now. Here’s a young guy who said, ‘Keep building that wall.’ Can you believe that? He’s going to be a conservative someday!”

President Donald Trump was asked after his remarks about the Sri Lanka Easter terror attacks on Christians Sunday. He called them a “terrible, terrible thing.”

Mrs. Trump read The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Winfield Martin for children at the reading nook station.

“So enjoy the White House. It’s great to have you here,” she told the reading nook crowd. “It’s a beautiful day,” she said before thanking the visitors.

“We have a new game this year. It’s hopscotch. It’s a new fun game,” the first lady said before leaving the reading nook to head to the Be Best hopscotch game.

Reporters asked the first lady about Sunday’s terror attack in Sri Lanka to which she responded while walking back up the White House south lawn, “Prayers for them, thoughts and prayers.”

The first lady launched her Be Best campaign last year, taking aim at the overall well being of children and the part adults play in ensuring that.

The office of the first lady stated ahead of the event that the White House would host over 30,000 visitors for the Easter Egg Roll.

