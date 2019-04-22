Photos: President Tells Easter Egg Roll Child That He Will Build the Wall
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shared in Easter Egg Roll festivities with 30,000 visitors on the White House South Lawn Monday. One child there asked the president about building the southern border wall.
President Trump arrived to an enthusiastic, often cheering, and happy crowd craning for a view of their president. After standing hand over heart for the Marine Corps Band playing the national anthem, the president thanked the first lady and all those who worked to make the annual event a success.
President and First Lady Trump stand for the National Anthem at the annual Easter Egg Roll where President Trump appears to be singing along (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Trump gives remarks at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
“Our country is doing fantastically well,” Trump said as he praised the U.S. economy and unemployment rate.
President and First Lady Trump greet some of the 30,000 White House Easter Egg Roll visitors (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
The president and first lady made their way down to the crowds, and after blowing whistles to kick off the egg roll races, the two sat with children and helped them make cards for military service members.
President and first lady Trump took turns blowing whistles to kick off Easter Egg Roll races on the South Lawn (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Children participating in the Easter Egg Roll event crowded up against fences to catch an in-person view of the president and first lady (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
One child told the president during card making to build the wall. Trump responded, “I will. Oh, it’s happening. It’s being built now. Here’s a young guy who said, ‘Keep building that wall.’ Can you believe that? He’s going to be a conservative someday!”
President and first lady Trump sat down to help kids make cards to send to military service members (Credit: Michelle Moons/ Breitbart News)
President Donald Trump was asked after his remarks about the Sri Lanka Easter terror attacks on Christians Sunday. He called them a “terrible, terrible thing.”
President Donald Trump spent a good while with kids making cards and visiting with them at the White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/ Breitbart News)
President Donald Trump signs cards, one kid’s shirt, and posed for photos with the Easter Egg Roll children (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Mrs. Trump read The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Winfield Martin for children at the reading nook station.
First Lady Melania Trump read to kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll Reading Nook (Credit: Michelle Moons/ Breitbart News)
“So enjoy the White House. It’s great to have you here,” she told the reading nook crowd. “It’s a beautiful day,” she said before thanking the visitors.
First Lady Melania Trump drew a robust crowd for the reading of The Wonderful Things You Will Be (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
“We have a new game this year. It’s hopscotch. It’s a new fun game,” the first lady said before leaving the reading nook to head to the Be Best hopscotch game.
First Lady Melania Trump gave high fives to kids as they complete BE BEST hopscotch, a new game at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Mrs. Trump gives a double high five to a little boy completing BE BEST hopscotch at the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
First Lady Trump gives a little girl a high five after she completed BE BEST hopscotch at this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
First Lady Trump not only gave out high fives to kids completing BE BEST hopscotch, but also stickers for her BE BEST policy campaign which promotes the overall well being of children (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Reporters asked the first lady about Sunday’s terror attack in Sri Lanka to which she responded while walking back up the White House south lawn, “Prayers for them, thoughts and prayers.”
First Lady Trump walks back from reading and BE BEST hopscotch at the Easter Egg Roll, greeting families along the way (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Mrs. Trump walked back up the White House South Lawn stopping at times to greet visitors as the annual Easter Egg Roll came to a close (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
The first lady launched her Be Best campaign last year, taking aim at the overall well being of children and the part adults play in ensuring that.
The office of the first lady stated ahead of the event that the White House would host over 30,000 visitors for the Easter Egg Roll.
