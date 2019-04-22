Former Vice President Joe Biden and Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg are statically tied for second place with likely Democrat voters in the key primary state of New Hampshire, according to a poll released Monday.

The University of New Hampshire survey shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) comfortably leading fellow Democrat White House hopefuls with 30 percent of likely voters, while Biden only edges Buttigieg 18 percent to 15 percent. The poll’s 6.3 percent margin of error means the 37-year-old small-town mayor is in a statical tie with Biden, who built up his profile for over a decade thanks to his association with former President Barack Obama.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whose home state of Massachusettes neighbors the Granite State, came in at a distant 4th with 5 percent, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) placed 5th with 4 percent. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke are tied for 6th place with 3 percent, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang occupy 7th place with two percent.

The poll’s release comes as Buttigieg as continues to surge in polls nationwide thanks, in part, to a frenzy of corporate media coverage. While Biden has all but announced his run for the presidency, it appears the South Bend mayor is already setting his sights on front-runner Sanders. During a Friday campaign stop in Nashua, New Hampshire, Buttigieg compared Sanders supporters to Trump supporters, saying both groups disaffected and want the status quo disrupted.

“I think the sense of anger and disaffection that comes from seeing that the numbers are fine, like unemployment’s low, like all that, like you said GDP is growing and yet a lot of neighborhoods and families are living like this recovery never even happened. They’re stuck,” he said, reported the Washington Examiner. “It just kind of turns you against the system in general and then you’re more likely to want to vote to blow up the system, which could lead you to somebody like Bernie and it could lead you to somebody like Trump. That’s how we got where we are.”

Buttigieg officially launched his 2020 campaign in South Bend earlier this month, pledging to usher in “a new generation of leadership.” His campaign announced said that it raised more than $7 million in the first three months of his campaign.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign launch video is expected this Wednesday, The Atlantic reported. The all-but-certain White House contender, dogged by allegations of inappropriate touching in recent weeks, is reportedly considering launching his campaign in Charlottesville, Virginia. Last week, the New York Times revealed the 76-year-old has begun accepting campaign donations ahead of his announcement.