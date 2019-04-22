Watch Live: President Trump and First Lady Melania Host White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host more than 30,000 visitors on Monday for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Reading Nook:

Bunny Hop Stage:

Guests will be treated to a host of activities, including the annual egg roll races. This year, there are two new activities: Musical Dggs and Be Best Hopscotch. Be Best is the first lady’s initiative promoting the all-around well-being of children and the responsibility of parents in ensuring that well-being. As part of that initiative, children will have the opportunity to send postcards to anyone.

The Office of the First Lady released the activities and events:

Activity Stations:

State Egg Display (located on the Ellipse) Reading Nook Cards for Troops Photo Opportunities Complete with Mini Podiums and a Giant Frame for Families Egg and Cookie Decorating stations Egg Hunts Be Best Hopscotch Musical Eggs Be Best Mail Tennis Court Activities Costumed Characters Commemorative Egg Distribution (available at departure)



Entertainment for this year’s White House Egg Roll:

The United States Marine Band The United States Army Band The United States Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps The United States Navy Band The United States Air Force Band



List of Reading Nook Readers

First lady Melania Trump Secretary and Mrs. Mike Pompeo Secretary Robert Wilkie Administrator Andrew Wheeler Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway Press Secretary Sarah Sanders General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. Surgeon General Jerome Adams Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan



Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.