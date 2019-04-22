Visually Impaired Children Take Part in Special Easter Egg Hunt

Over 50 visually impaired Rhode Island children sought beeping Easter eggs on the Statehouse lawn on Thursday.

The small, brightly colored plastic eggs were set to beep by the Rhode Island bomb squad. Other participants included the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and local non-profit Insight, an organization whose mission is to”inspire confidence, build skills, and empower people who are blind and visually impaired.”

“I think we’ve all done Easter egg hunts all our life and now we have a chance to do it for the visually impaired who have never had the opportunity to do this,” said Tim McLaughlin, state fire marshal. McLaughlin’s office was yet another participant in the event.

Davisville Middle School seventh-grader Ryan Lukowicz was one of several kids who volunteered their time to help. “It’s really heartwarming to see all of them get to have the eggs and get what’s in them in a fun, interactive, great way that brings so many together in the community,” he said.

Because of him and his peers, as well as the joint effort by the aforementioned organizations, dozens of children had a very happy Easter indeed.