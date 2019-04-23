Analyst: Voters Not Discussing Impeachment, Mueller on Campaign Trail

On Tuesday, public opinion analyst Karlyn Bowman told Hill.TV that voters seem less and less interested in talking about the pursuit of charges against President Trump.

“Reporters who have been tagging along with candidates in Iowa report hearing very little about impeachment or the Mueller investigation,” she said. Bowman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and spoke in an interview with host Jamal Simmons, published today.

Instead, Bowman claims, voters seem much more concerned with healthcare and the general state of the economy — two issues that have remained at the forefront of multiple administrations’ concerns for decades.

Even Democrats remain divided on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and whether it constitutes solid ground on which to build a case for impeaching Trump. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have both vocally argued for impeachment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is (still) not buying it.

“As we proceed to uncover the truth and present additional needed reforms to protect our democracy, we must show the American people we are proceeding free from passion or prejudice, strictly on the presentation of fact,” she told her caucus on Monday.

Whether the impeachment debate will serve the left as a rallying cry or just prove to be a costly distraction remains to be seen.