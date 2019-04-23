President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Twitter of “discriminatory” behavior against conservatives and Republicans, endorsing Congressional action to fight it.

“Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on,” Trump said. “Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people.”

Trump commented on the social media company after Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said on Monday that Trump was “the best thing ever to happen to Twitter.”

“So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican,” he replied.

The president accused Twitter of “playing political games” by taking some of his followers off Twitter.

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should,” Trump wrote. “Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”

