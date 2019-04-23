Donald Trump Predicts New York Times Will Kneel When He Wins 2020

Donald Trump again taunted the New York Times on Tuesday for their coverage of his presidency, singling out columnist Paul Krugman for criticism.

“Paul Krugman, of the Fake News New York Times, has lost all credibility, as has the Times itself, with his false and highly inaccurate writings on me,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is obsessed with hatred, just as others are obsessed with how stupid he is.”

Krugman wrote in his latest column that Trump “really is a racist” and that he was appealing to white identity politics and racism to win elections.

Trump recalled that Krugman famously predicted in 2016 that a Trump presidency would trigger a global recession.

“He said Market would crash,” Trump wrote. “Only Record Highs!”

Trump again said the New York Times apologized for their 2016 coverage and predicted that they would apologize again for their coverage after 2020.

“But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology,” he wrote. “On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness — they are truly the Enemy of the People!”

The New York Times replied on Twitter with a statement from publisher A.G. Sulzberger in February.

“The phrase ‘enemy of the people’ is not just false, it’s dangerous,” he said. “It has an ugly history of being wielded by dictators and tyrants who sought to control public information.“

The New York Times Opinion section reminded Trump that Krugman was a Nobel laureate.

