Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell dug in Monday night, tweeting that there is no room for negotiating when it comes to his proposed “assault weapons” ban and buyback plan.

On April 4, Breitbart News quoted Swalwell saying, “We must ban and buyback assault weapons.” On April 8, he made clear that he believes there are 15 million “assault weapons” and he wants every one of them surrendered.

During an April 14 interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Swalwell confirmed that Americans would be jailed for refusing to hand over their “assault weapons,” should his ban be enacted. He did give one option that could spare a gun owner jail time; namely, that they hand their gun over to “a hunting club” or shooting range for storage. Either way, the gun owner has to give up his firearm.

And now, “polling at one percent in two polls,” Swalwell is digging in by stressing that the “assault weapons” ban and buyback plan is not negotiable.

He tweeted, “No more negotiating down on gun safety. Mass shooting after mass shooting and Washington does nothing. Yet, Americans know what we should do. Be bold. Ban and buy back the assault weapons.”

No more negotiating down on gun safety. Mass shooting after mass shooting and Washington does nothing. Yet, Americans know what we should do. Be bold. Ban and buy back the assault weapons. Background checks. Gang violence prevention programs. #EnoughIsEnough — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 23, 2019

