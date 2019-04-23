Young Republicans and President Trump supporters are the most skeptical of the United States’ mass legal and illegal immigration policy, a new Harvard poll finds.

The latest Harvard Insitute of Politics (IOP) Youth polls reveals that Trump’s youngest supporters — 18 to 29-year-olds — and young Republican voters are largely skeptical of immigration and its benefits that are routinely touted by big business interests, corporate executives, and the open borders lobby.

The poll discovered that nearly 4-in-10, or almost 40 percent, of Republican voters between 18 and 29-years-old said they disagree that recent immigration to the U.S. has done more good than harm. Similarly, about 41 percent of Trump supporters in that age bracket said the same.

Only about 26 percent of young GOP voters and young Trump supporters agreed that recent immigration has been a net bonus to the U.S.

The Harvard IOP Youth poll found that young people, overall, were split on whether the country’s national immigration system — which admits more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants annually — was a benefit or not to Americans. While 31 percent of young people said they believed recent immigration has done more good than harm, nearly 30 percent disagreed. Roughly 37 percent said they neither agreed nor disagreed with the statement.

Young swing voters were more likely than not to disagree that immigration has done more good than harm to the U.S., and among young white voters, about 35 percent said they disagreed that recent immigration has been a net positive for the country. Less than 30 percent of young white voters said the opposite.

Young American college graduates, specifically, have been subjected to competing against a growing number of foreign visa workers that businesses and corporations import to take high-paying, professional jobs every year. Through the H-1B visa program, alone, businesses last year attempted to outsource nearly 420,000 U.S. professional jobs — many in the STEM fields — to foreign workers.

The poll comes as Trump gears up for his 2020 re-election bid amidst soaring illegal immigration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border and a mass legal immigration policy that has yet to be reformed.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.