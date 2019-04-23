Jack Dorsey Meets with Donald Trump to Discuss Twitter

President Donald Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday, just hours after the president berated the platform for discriminating against his supporters.

A White House source confirmed to Breitbart News that the meeting happened on Tuesday afternoon and that Dorsey attended.

Vice Motherboard published information from an internal email from Dorsey informing employees about his decision to meet with Trump.

“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey wrote. “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

The president confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

“Great meeting this afternoon at the White House with Jack Dorsey from Twitter,” he wrote. “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general.”

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino joined the president and Twitter executives, according to the photo shared online.

“Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday morning, Trump said that the social media platform did not “treat me well as a Republican.”

“Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list,” Trump wrote. “Big complaints from many people.”

He accused Twitter of playing “political games” and endorsed Congressional oversight of the platform.

“No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should,” he wrote. “Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”