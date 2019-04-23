Joe Biden Skipping Charlottesville for 2020 Announcement in Pittsburgh

Former Vice President Joe Biden will announce his presidential campaign on Thursday in Pittsburgh, according to reports.

NBC cited “sources directly involved in planning” who said Biden would announce his presidential campaign on Thursday with a video followed by a public appearance in Pittsburgh on Monday.

.@mikememoli: We can now say with sources directly involved in planning who tell NBC News that Biden will announce on Thurs w an online video, making his candidacy official. He will follow that announcement on Thurs w a public appearance on Monday with union workers in Pittsburgh — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 23, 2019

Prior reporting revealed Biden was considering a campaign announcement rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in order to highlight what he believed was President Donald Trump’s moral failure to denounce white supremacists.

But it appears that he will kick off his presidential campaign at the Teamsters Local 249 hall in Lawrenceville, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

Biden continues to lead the Democrat primary field in most of the early polls of the 2020 race.