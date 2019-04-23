Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris claims Republicans “do not have the courage to stand up to the NRA,” but she does.

She made this claim in a tweet highlighting her promise to use executive action to secure more gun control, if elected president.

Republicans in Washington don’t have the courage to stand up to the NRA — but I do. Visit https://t.co/3WeneMBe6q to learn more. pic.twitter.com/TcFOKHYrLM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 23, 2019

Harris tweeted, “Republicans in Washington don’t have the courage to stand up to the NRA — but I do.” She included a link to her gun control platform, including a list of the four gun controls she plans to implement with or without Congress.

She enumerated three of the four executive controls during a Monday night town hall, saying:

She will put in place a requirement for people selling more than five guns a year: “they are required to do background checks when they sell those guns.”

She “will require that, for any gun dealer that breaks the law, the ATF will take their license.”

She will make sure fugitives from justice are on the prohibited purchasers list for firearms.

The fourth executive control would expand the prohibited purchasers list even further by equating boyfriends with husbands and banning gun sales to former boyfriends convicted of domestic abuse.

Harris is now summing up this gun control push as a way of standing up to the NRA.

