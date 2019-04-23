A 19-year-old Vicksburg, Mississippi, resident wrestled a gun away from an intrusion suspect Monday morning then shot the suspect dead with the gun.

WAPT reported that the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. after the 19-year-old noticed a door was ajar.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, “A 19-year-old came home from work and noticed the back door was unsecured. About that time, a man with a gun came out of one of the bedrooms.”

Magnolia State Live reported that the 19-year-old and the suspect, 28-year-old Malcolm Robertson, began to wrestle for control of the gun. The 19-year-old gained control of the firearm and shot Robertson multiple times. Robertson was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

The 19-year-old’s mother and sister live in the house as well, but they were not home when the alleged break-in and shooting occurred. Investigators said that Robinson and the sister had dated at one time and the sister had gotten a restraining order to keep him away.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.