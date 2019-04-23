A partial transcript is as follows:

KRISTIN BIEN: Let’s talk about politics. Obviously, you’re running for president, you’ve got a website up, but when I go to it, I don’t see yet kind of where Pete Buttigieg stands. When do you expect that to be up? Where does Pete Buttigieg stand on the issues?

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Well, we’ve made it very clear where I stand on the major issues, and we’re even putting up a search tool so people will be able to search video based on whatever keyword they care about. We’re trying to run a non-traditional campaign, so even though this is going to be a highly substantive and specific campaign, we’re not going to inundate people with the minutiae of policy before they understand exactly what the big ideas are, the values that motivate our policies, and the impacts they’re going to have on the ground. We’re going to do a lot of things that are going to have people who are looking for maybe a traditional cookie-cutter campaign scratching their heads a little bit. That’s part of the point of doing something new with somebody different.