Pete Buttigieg to Participate in Fox News Town Hall

South Bend Mayor and 2020 presidential Democrat candidate Pete Buttigieg will appear on a town hall hosted by the Fox News Channel, the cable news network has confirmed.

The town hall is scheduled for May 19th at 7:00 p.m. local time in Claremont, New Hampshire. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace will moderate the event.

“We look forward to hosting Mayor Buttigieg in New Hampshire and again showcasing our first-in-class journalism and election coverage,” said Fox News president Jay Wallace.

The announcement comes after The Hill‘s Joe Concha reported last week that the Buttigieg campaign and Fox News held discussions about joining up for a town hall.

In a statement to Concha, Buttigieg campaign spokeswoman Lis Smith touted the importance of Democrats speaking to conservative voters to win back the White House. “We’ve said from the beginning of this campaign that Pete will talk to every audience and meet voters where they are,” Smith said. “For Democrats to win back the White House, we can’t just retreat to our safe spaces, we need to aggressively make our case everywhere- that’s exactly what Pete is doing.”

Fellow White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participated in a town hall hosted by Fox News on April 15th. The event, moderated by hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, was reportedly the highest rated town hall this year, scoring roughly 2.6 million viewers.