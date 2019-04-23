A newly released Hill-HarrisX poll shows 54 percent of respondents believe Attorney General William Barr’s summary last month about the Mueller report was “largely accurate.”

According to the Hill, “the [survey] was conducted on April 19-21 among 2,004 registered voters” with a margin of error of “plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.”

While the aforementioned 54 percent stood by Barr’s evaluation of the findings regarding alleged collusion between Russia and President Trump’s 2016 campaign, the other 46 percent said it was “largely inaccurate.”

And while you might expect the division in responses to fall along party lines, that is not wholly accurate. While 72 percent of Republicans supported Barr, so did 39 percent of Democrats — a significant number among those who are vocally opposed to the Trump administration and its policies. The polling suggests that Americans, while divided, may be less so than they seem.

Barr has been under fire since his four-page summary of the hundreds of pages of findings recorded by special counsel Robert Mueller. Barr found that there was no evidence of conspiracy or collusion, and that there was not enough evidence to threaten Trump with a charge of obstruction of justice.