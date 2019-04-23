Two 2020 Advisers Drop from Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Campaign

Two former Bernie Sanders 2016 campaigners who advised the launch of Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s 2020 campaign are no longer paid O’Rourke staff.

Becky Bond and Zack Malitz had worked on Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign before joining Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s 2018 failed bid to take the U.S. Senate seat of Texas’ Ted Cruz. The two went on to join paid staff in launching O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign this year.

Bond and Malitz are no longer on O’Rourke’s paid staff and O’Rourke’s team is attributing the staffing change to temporary staffing for the launch.

“As innovators in the field of organizing, they spent the last month working hard to ensure that our campaign was one in which anyone, anywhere could make a real difference from the very beginning,” O’Rourke communications director Chris Evans said according to the Houston Chronicle. Evans added that the two have transitioned to “grassroots volunteers” and are “signing up for shifts and committing to electing Beto president.”

Bond told Buzzfeed that the launch was “no easy feat” as they lacked a campaign manager or even much staff. She pointed to the close result of the 2018 Senate race loss O’Rourke’s team saw and that they “broke records launching Beto’s campaign for the presidency.”

Buzzfeed described Bond as O’Rourke’s “top adviser.” Malitz was her deputy.

