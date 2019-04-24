After a Wednesday report from the Washington Examiner, Cindy McCain shot down rumors that the McCain family would support former Vice President Joe Biden in his efforts to win the White House in 2020.

“Joe Biden is a wonderful man and dear friend of the McCain Family. However, I have no intention of getting involved in presidential politics,” McCain’s widow stated in a tweet.

Joe Biden is a wonderful man and dear friend of the McCain Family. However, I have no intention of getting involved in presidential politics. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) April 24, 2019

The report claimed McCain’s widow Cindy and daughter Meghan would split from the party and offer public support for Biden in the primary race against other Democrats and in the general election against Trump, should he make it that far.

According to the report, a McCain family source stated the family has had discussions with Biden about his 2020 run, but does not expect a “formal family endorsement.”

“They talk regularly and have been supportive of his run,” the source claimed. “The question is going to be timing and coordinating with the Biden campaign. There are a lot of moving parts there and [Biden’s campaign is] not necessarily organized. I wouldn’t expect a formal family endorsement because some of McCain’s family is still in the military, but I do expect Cindy to speak out at some point.”

The family source in the report also said they expect Meghan McCain to speak out in favor of Biden should he receive the nomination, but also anticipates an earlier endorsement from Cindy McCain.

Sen. McCain, who served in Congress for 35 years and ran as the Republican nominee for president in 2008, did not always see eye to eye with President Trump.

For years, the Trump and McCain families have feuded with one another. In 2015, Trump took a shot at McCain and claimed he was “not a war hero.”

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump also said in 2015 he believed McCain had done “very little” to assist with veterans.

“I think John McCain’s done very little for the veterans. I’m very disappointed in John McCain.”

During the 2016 election, Trump also claimed then Sen. McCain was “weak” on immigration and insinuated that he was an “incompetent” senator.

While his daughter Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner, attended McCain’s funeral, President Trump was not invited by the McCain family to attend.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February, Meghan McCain expressed her distaste for their attendance at the funeral.

“I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps.”