President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment on Wednesday that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) “is doing great.”

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct, the VA is not broken, it is doing great,” he wrote on Twitter. “But that is only because of the Trump Administration.”

The famous freshman Democrat Socialist congresswoman said that Veterans Affairs is not broken.

During a speech in New York, she spoke about the VA healthcare system, stating, “When it comes to the VA, all I can think of is that classic refrain that my parents always told me growing up, which was that ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

“The idea that this thing that isn’t broken, this thing that provides the highest quality care to our veterans, somehow needs to be fixed, optimized, tinkered with until you don’t even recognize it anymore,” she added.

She criticized efforts to “privatize” Veterans Affairs by offering more veterans more choices for care.

“They are trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies, they are trying to fix the VA for insurance corporations, and, ultimately, they are trying to fix the VA for a for-profit healthcare industry that does not put people or veterans first,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

But Trump stated that the VA was working much better after he signed critical legislation giving veterans more choice in their healthcare options and holding government employees accountable.

“We got Veterans Choice & Accountability passed,” he wrote, noting that Dan Caldwell of Concerned Veterans of America praised his efforts: