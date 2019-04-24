Donald Trump: ‘We’re Fighting All the Subpoenas’ from Democrats

President Donald Trump challenged Congressional Democrat demands on Wednesday for White House staff to testify about the Russia investigation.

“We’re fighting all the subpoenas,” he told reporters at the White House as he left for a trip to Georgia to talk about the opioid epidemic.

The president described the Congressional Democrat subpoena requests as “ridiculous,” arguing that the Mueller investigation was already the “most thorough investigation, probably, in the history of our country.”

“I thought after two years we’d be finished with it,” Trump said.

He said he assumed that Mueller checked his taxes, checked his financials, and did not say anything.

Trump then urged Democrats to move on.

“I say it’s enough!” Trump said. “Get back to infrastructure, get back to cutting taxes, get back to lowering drug prices, that’s what we should be doing,” he said.

Trump said that there was no reason to cooperate with Democrat investigations, because of their partisan motivations.

“Look, these aren’t impartial people, the Democrats are trying to win 2020 — they’re not going to win with the people that I see and they’re not going to win against me,” Trump said. “The only way they can maybe luck out … is by constantly going after me on nonsense.”

He again demanded investigators to look into the behavior of “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and the “dirty cops” in the Justice Department and the FBI who helped start the investigation of his campaign.

“That was a rigged system and I am breaking down the swamp,” Trump said. “They’re getting caught, they’re getting fired, who knows what’s going to happen from now on but I hope it’s very strong.”