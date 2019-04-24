John Boehner to Kasich: Don’t Bother with Primary Challenge to Trump

Former Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) does not think it is a good idea for Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) to launch a primary challenge against President Donald Trump.

“No, I wouldn’t — I wouldn’t bother if I were him,” Boehner replied when asked about a possible challenge in a Wednesday interview on NBC host Chuck Todd’s podcast Chuck Toddcast, according to Politico Playbook.

The former House Speaker noted the president still remains popular nationwide going into the 2020 election, putting him in prime position to fight off any potential primary challenger. “There’s this 38 percent of America that’s very big supporters of President Trump. And you know, they’re gonna show up and vote for him,” the ex-lawmaker said.

Kasich, who did not endorse President Trump after losing the nomination to him in 2016, is one of the Republican Party’s most outspoken critics of the president and his administration. Now a contributor for CNN, Kasich said “all of my options remain on the table” last week on the network while discussing a potential primary challenge. “I don’t wake up every day looking at polls or thinking about me and my political future. I just want to be a good voice,” he added.

The former Ohio governor made headlines over the weekend for criticizing President Trump over his conduct described in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. “.@realDonaldTrump‘s behavior described in the #MuellerReport is more than disappointing. It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president. It’s worse than I’ve seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials. America deserves better,” Kasich tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this month, former Gov. William Weld (R-MA) launched his primary challenge to the president, vowing to return the United States “to the principles of Lincoln — equality, dignity, and opportunity for all.” Speaking in New Hampshire this week, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said he is seriously considering a presidential run.

