Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani mockingly urged failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to run again in 2020, calling the Clintons “America’s number one crime family.”

“I encourage Hillary to get very involved in the 2020 election,” Giuliani wrote on Twitter. “She blew the last one for the Dems.”

Giuliani challenged her crooked behavior in office and in her presidential campaign.

“She is working on a book called ‘How To Obstruct And Go Free,'” he wrote. “And the sequel will be ‘How My Husband Escaped’ a perjury conviction. From America’s number one crime family.”

Giuliani served as a lawyer for President Trump in the Mueller investigation and continues to serve as a media surrogate for the president.

On Tuesday, Giuliani said that Ukraine was investigating the Clinton campaign for conspiracy with foreign operatives to affect the 2016 election.

“And there’s no Comey to fix the result,” he added, referring to the former FBI director.

