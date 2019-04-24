Watch Live: President Trump and First Lady Discuss Opioid Abuse Crisis

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plan to address the opioid abuse crisis on Wednesday.

The Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The president and the first lady plant to speak at 1:15 p.m. EST.

“We’re down about 17 percent from last year, which is pretty amazing,” Trump said, about the crisis as he left the White House. “It’s a big problem, it’s a big addiction, and we’re handling it. The doctors are working with us, the labs are working, the clinics are working, the pharmaceutical companies are working with us and we made a tremendous amount of progress.”