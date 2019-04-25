Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday apparently mistook one of the most prominent Democrats in the House as a Republican, and mocked him for taking a photo with a cardboard cutout of her in a tweet.

The freshman congresswoman shared a tweet by the Republican Party of Kentucky that featured the House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY) taking a photo next to a cardboard cutout of her.

Apparently not realizing who Yarmuth was, she mocked him by tweeting, “GOP: Let’s pose our older male members next to cardboard cutouts of young female legislators”:

Ocasio-Cortez apparently doesn't recognize Rep. John Yarmuth, the congressman in that picture. He's a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/MoXzxtX2eS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 25, 2019

After Twitter users began to point out her mistake, she deleted the tweet.

It is not the first time the 29-year-old Democrat has made an embarrassing gaffe on Twitter. She mixed up the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan just last month.

Afghanistan War* my apologies — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez said recently on Yahoo’s Skullduggery podcast that she writes all her own tweets.

Her mistaking Yarmuth for an “older male” member of the Republican Party will likely not endear her to Democrat membership, who have increasingly made disparaging comments about her.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently said a “glass of water” with a “D next to its name” could have won Ocasio-Cortez’s district.