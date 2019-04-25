Former Vice President Joe Biden has hired Symone Sanders, a high-profile Democratic strategist, to serve as a senior adviser to his newly-announced 2020 presidential campaign, according to a report.

Sanders previously worked as the 2016 campaign as press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and was later hired as a political analyst on CNN. Sanders is said to have been pursued by several 2020 hopefuls. the 29-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native meet with Biden several weeks ago and was extended a position in recent days, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s newest adviser has made a series of controversial remarks on both social media and live television, which include reacting to the beating of Chicago-area Trump support by saying “poor white people.” In a September 2018 tweet, Sanders asserted then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh “oozed with privilege.”

“Brett Kavanaugh is not out of the woods yet. His nomination can still be stopped, but regardless of what happens this weekend, if you stand on the side of Justice, of truth…we cannot stop fighting…” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s demoralizing to watch the patriarchy in America continue to silence the voices of so many, but the patriarchy’s day is coming. We will not go silently into the night.”

Following President Trump’s victory in 2016, Sanders declared: “We don’t need white people leading the Democratic Party right now.”

“The Democratic Party is diverse, and it should be reflected as so in our leadership and throughout the staff at the highest levels from the vice chairs to the secretaries all the way down to the people working in the offices at the DNC,” she said.

Further, Sanders reacted to the brutal murder of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal alien suspect, by blaming the tragedy on “toxic masculinity” — not illegal immigration. “Mollie Tibbetts was murdered b/c she told a man to leave her alone while she was jogging. Her murderer happens to be undocumented. This isn’t about border security. This is about toxic masculinity. Mollie Tibbetts lost her life b/c a man couldn’t take her saying no. Full stop,” she tweeted in August.

Sanders also insisted the alleged fabricated hate hoax by Empire actor Jussie Smollett was “staunchly believable” — despite the Chicago Police Department charging the assault was staged.

Her recruitment to defend Biden — an old, white, cisgendered male whose “invasive touching” of women is “an open secret” — appears at odds with a 2018 missive from Sanders on social media: “the patriarchy’s day is coming.”