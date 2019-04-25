Donald Trump: ‘Welcome to the Race Sleepy Joe’

President Donald Trump welcomed former Vice President Joe Biden to the 2020 presidential race on Thursday.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” he wrote on Twitter. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

Trump expressed doubt that Biden would ultimately win the Democrat nomination, pointing to the current candidates in the race lunging politically left towards socialism.

“It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas,” Trump wrote. “But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Biden announced his decision to enter the 2020 race on Thursday in an online video centered on the violence at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.