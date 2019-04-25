Five-Time Deported Illegal Alien Charged with Kicking Baby to Death

A five-time deported illegal alien has been arrested and charged with kicking a four-month-old baby to death in Shelby County, Tennessee, after learning the child was not his.

Carlos Zuniga-Aviles, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, who has been using the alias “Jose Avila-Agurcia” while in the United States, was charged with murder this week after he allegedly kicked four-month-old Alexander Lizondro-Chacon to death on April 12.

According to police, Zuniga-Aviles became enraged with the baby’s mother, Mercy Lizondro-Chacon, after learning that he was not the child’s father. That’s when Zuniga-Aviles struck Alexander multiple times until he was unresponsive, police said.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed to Breitbart News that Zuniga-Aviles is an illegal alien from Honduras, who has already been deported from the U.S. a total of five times.

Between February 2010 and December 2016, Zuniga-Aviles was deported five times out of Louisiana, Arizona, and Texas and returned to his native Honduras. Sometime after his last deportation, the illegal alien arrived back in the U.S.

The alleged murder occurred in Shelby County, a sanctuary city that has failed to turn illegal aliens over to ICE for deportation since last year. Months ago, Shelby County Attorney Marlinee Clark Iverson’s office told local media that the county would not obey a state law that sought to ban sanctuary cities across Tennessee.

The baby’s murder at the alleged hands of an illegal alien is just the latest case of illegal aliens accused of murdering Americans in Tennessee. Most recently in Knoxville, Tennessee, 52-year-old Debbie Burgess was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run accident caused by illegal alien Juan Francisco.

Late last year, also in Knoxville, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by illegal alien Francisco Eduardo Franco-Cambrany. Charges for Corcoran’s killing were dropped against Francisco-Cambrany, and he was subsequently deported without being convicted.

