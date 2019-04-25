Former Vice President Joe Biden is hiring former Barack Obama adviser Anita Dunn to join his presidential campaign, according to The Hill‘s Amie Parnes citing “sources familiar” with the campaign.

Buzzfeed reported in 2017 that Dunn helped advise disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, as he dealt with the looming public relations nightmare after decades of abuse was uncovered by the New York Times and the New Yorker.

Dunn is the managing director of Washington public relations firm SKDKnickerbocker.

The company said afterward that Dunn was “asked to speak with him by a friend” and was never a client.

As an adviser to Obama, Dunn praised Chinese Communist Dictator Chairman Mao as one of her “favorite political philosophers.”