Former Vice President Joe Biden received the endorsement of three U.S. Senators shortly after announcing his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday morning.

In a pair of statements, Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Bob Casey (D-PA) were first to back the 76-year-old Biden’s bid.

“Joe Biden doesn’t just talk about making our county more just, he delivers results,” Coons said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Casey took to social media to announce his support, tweeting: “I am proud to endorse my friend, Joe Biden, for President.”

Further, Casey said in a statement to the Associated Press that “America needs” Biden to be president, contending: “At this make-or-break moment for the middle class, our children and our workers, America needs Vice President Joe Biden to be its next President.”

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) joined Coons and Casey in supporting Biden, saying in a statement that he believes the former vice president can “bring people together” and “find common ground while standing up for what he believes is right.”

In a video shared to social media, Biden, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, who served as a senator for Delaware for over three decades, announced Thursday that he would be entering an ever-crowded Democrat primary field for president.

“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” Biden claimed in his announcement video.

“Everything that has made America America is at stake,” he went on. “That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”