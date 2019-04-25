Joe Biden Senior Adviser Symone Sanders Donated to Pete Buttigieg in March

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' national press secretary Symone Sanders speaks to the member sod the media in the spin room after the Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
CHARLIE SPIERING

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s new senior adviser, Symone Sanders, donated to one of his political rivals for president a month ago.

Sanders donated $250 to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in March, according to Politico.

Sanders was introduced as a senior adviser on Thursday as Biden announced his run for president.

She served as a national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and has since served as a political commentator for CNN.

Sanders responded to the Politico story by revealing that she also donated to 2020 candidates Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

https://twitter.com/SymoneDSanders/status/1121460734599335936

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.