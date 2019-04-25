Former Vice President Joe Biden’s new senior adviser, Symone Sanders, donated to one of his political rivals for president a month ago.

Sanders donated $250 to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in March, according to Politico.

Sanders was introduced as a senior adviser on Thursday as Biden announced his run for president.

She served as a national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and has since served as a political commentator for CNN.

Sanders responded to the Politico story by revealing that she also donated to 2020 candidates Rep. Joaquin Castro and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

https://twitter.com/SymoneDSanders/status/1121460734599335936