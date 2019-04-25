The Mexican government is reporting that 300,000 migrants from around the globe have traveled through Mexico in the first three months of 2019 to gain entry into the United States at its southern border.

While the majority of the migrants, the Mexican government says, are from Honduras and other countries in Central America, individuals from Cuba, Africa, and southern Asia have also been identified in the migrant caravans.

And Mexico Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero notes that these migrants want to get into the United States “illegally.”

“It’s estimated that during the first three months of the year, more than 300,000 migrants have transited through Mexico to enter the United States illegally,” Sanchez Cordero says. “There’s a change in the flow of migrants who are entering our country.”

“Sánchez Cordero did not specify how the number of migrants was estimated or how it was determined that they intended to enter the U.S. illegally,” KJZZ, an Arizona public radio station, reports.

But the staggering number of migrants trying to come into the United States is backed up by statistics from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency in charge of border security.

In fiscal year 2019 — October, November, December, January, February, and March — CBP reports 361,087 people were apprehended at the border. The apprehensions include Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), family units and single adults.

According to CPB’s website, this data was updated on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

