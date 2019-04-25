Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Holds Big Money New York Fundraiser

Beto for America will hold a high donor fundraiser in New York, New York, on May 13 with top donation goals of $25,000, an invitation revealed.

Shane Goldmacher of the New York Times posted the invitation benefiting Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign:

NEW: Beto O'Rourke will be holding private big $$$ fundraisers (his campaign has not previously held any). Hosts are asked to raised $25,000 for a New York City event next month on May 13. pic.twitter.com/RbMpNz8DX8 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 23, 2019

O’Rourke has touted a verbal pledge to refuse money from lobbyists, fossil fuel industry executives, and political action committees. He has declined to sign a formal pledge related to refusing fuel industry money and this month was pressured to return a contribution from a lobbyist.

The former congressman from Texas narrowly lost a 2018 bid to take Ted Cruz’s U.S. Senate seat. O’Rourke raised over $80 million in order to come within striking distance of the sitting Republican Senator from red state Texas, according to the Texas Tribune. Democrats have heavily targeted the state in efforts to turn it blue.

O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign said he raised $6.1 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his bid for the presidency. The New York Times reported in early April that by day 18 of campaigning the O’Rourke 2020 campaign for president had raised $9.4 million. Fox Business reported that his campaign said almost all of the 218,000 contributions were below $200 and averaged $43.

