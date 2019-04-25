Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke pledged Wednesday that under his presidency U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will not deport people like the Trump and Obama administrations have.

Television host Joy Reid asked O’Rourke if ICE will exist under an O’Rourke presidency.

“Yes it will, but it will not employ those (deportation) practices that we’ve seen not just under this administration but under the previous administration,” he replied.

.@JoyAnnReid: Under an O'Rourke administration, will ICE exist, yes or no?@BetoORourke: "Yes it will, but it will not employ those (deportation) practices that we've seen not just under this administration but under the previous administration." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 24, 2019

O’Rourke went further, criticizing not only President Donald Trump, but also former Democrat President Barack Obama:

I hear you on this. The practices under this president, the practices under the last president, where families were broken up, where you had internal enforcement — I think in one year alone in the previous administration, 400,000 deportations from inside the United States, some people who had been here for decades, who pose no threat … We don’t need those internal roundups and deportation and enforcement.

The former Congressman from Texas challenged Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He pulled in a record level of fundraising in the pursuit to flip a U.S. Senate seat out of Texas to Democrat from Republican in the red state.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook