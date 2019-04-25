A witness to what appears to have been a foiled gas station robbery said the clerk opened fire and shot the alleged robber “quite a few times.”

The incident occurred in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the suspect was armed, and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office indicated he was wearing something to cover his face.

The sheriff’s office said, “It is believed that the male, wearing some type of mask, entered the gas station with a hand gun and attempted to rob the patrons as well as the clerk. The clerk, who was also armed, shot the suspect.”

Fox 2 Detroit spoke to a witness who was pumping gas at the time the incident occurred. He noted that two women came running out and said the store was being robbed.

The witness said, “Then I seen a young man at the door, struggling to get out, and he was being shot at quite a few times.”

The suspect was transported to the hospital, but his condition was not reported. The clerk was not injured.

