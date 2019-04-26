ABC/WaPo Poll: Impeachment Support Sinks to New Low

A new poll shows support for impeaching President Donald Trump has sunk to a new low following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunk collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post national survey released Friday, support for impeachment dropped to 37, down from 40 percent in January. Support of the president’s ouster hit a survey high of 49 percent in August. Support rose for the measure to 62 percent among Democrats, yet tumbled 36 percent with independents. Only 10 percent of Republicans support it.

The survey comes after the Department of Justice released a redacted version of the Mueller report earlier this month, which concluded the Trump campaign did not collude or conspire with the Kremlin. Based on the special counsel’s findings, Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined President Trump did not obstruct justice. Barr offered Congressional leaders an opportunity to view certain redacted exceptions unredacted — an offer rebuffed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow top House Democrats. Instead, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler opted to subpoena the full report and its underlying evidence. Barr is also slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Thursday on Mueller’s findings.

A Hill-HarrisX poll released this week shows a majority of respondents believe Barr’s summary last month of the Mueller report was largely accurate. According to The Hill: “Fifty-four percent said they believed the summary was “largely accurate,” while 46 percent said it was “largely inaccurate.””

President Trump has repeatedly declared he achieved “complete and total exoneration” in its findings and is now vowing to investigate Obama-era law enforcement officials involved in the surveillance of his 2016 campaign.

“This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government,” the president said of the FBI’s counterintelligence operation against his campaign during in a Thursday evening with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “These are sick people, sick people. So let’s see what happens with McCabe and Comey and Brennan and Clapper. They were in on the act. And let’s see what happens. And let’s see how high it goes up. Because it’s inconceivable — when it goes to Clapper, Brennan, Comey, these people.”

“I would imagine that some other people, maybe a little higher up, also knew about it — and maybe a lot higher up,” he concluded.