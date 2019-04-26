Donald Trump on 3.2 GDP: Far Higher than High Expectation

President Donald Trump praised the U.S. 3.2 GDP increase released Friday for the first quarter of 2019 as much higher than expectations.

Ahead of the GDP numbers release, the president told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, “The country though is doing very well in every respect.” He added, “We’re knocking it out of the park.”

The president boarded Marine One for travel to Joint Base Andrews where he again spoke with reporters.

“The GDP numbers were just announced and they were far higher than even the high expectation,” said president Trump. “There were many people who thought it would be less than 2, and they were at 3.2.”

“Inflation numbers are very low. The gasoline prices are coming down,” he went on. “I called up OPEC. I said, ‘You got to bring them down. You got to bring them down.’ And gasoline is coming down. We’re doing great.”

President Trump called the 3.2 GDP and “incredible number” before calling listeners to “remember this: Not only that, we have a great growth — which is growth. We have great growth and also very, very low inflation.” He reinforced, “Our economy is doing great. Number one in the world. We’re the number-one economy right now in the world and it’s not even close.”

“Real gross domestic product increased 3.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to the “advance” estimate,” the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed Friday. “In the fourth quarter of 2018, real GDP increased 2.2 percent.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook