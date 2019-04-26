President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump, Jr., shot a turkey during a hunt the morning of the NRA’s 2019 convention.

Trump, Jr., provided a photo of himself holding up the turkey and sent it to Breitbart News exclusively, published here:

The Indianapolis Star tweeted a photo of Trump, Jr., on a farm in Crawfordsville for the hunt:

Donald Trump Jr. bagged a turkey in Crawfordsville morning of NRA convention https://t.co/hAFH8e7Noc pic.twitter.com/P5s7wAJ7az — IndyStar (@indystar) April 26, 2019

The Star reports that after the hunt Trump, Jr., had breakfast at a nearby diner before heading to Indianapolis for the NRA convention.

Montgomery County Commissioner John Frey hunted with Trump, Jr., and said he was a “heck of a nice guy.”

“We had a lot of fun,” Frey added.

Trump, Jr., has been a voice for hunters and outdoor life for many years, including long before his father ran for president.

On May 14, 2016, Trump, Jr., told Breitbart News that “shooting, hunting, are my passions.”

“The Second Amendment, shooting, hunting, for me it’s a lifestyle,” Trump, Jr., said. “It’s not just something I do.”

He added:

Hunting has been a passion for me when I’m not working and with my family, and frankly, it’s been a passion when I’m with my family as well. The discipline, the good times, the bond that I’ve had in a hunting camp, around a campfire, on a shooting range, all of those things as well as the discipline and patience it takes to become a competitive shooter, those are all values I want to pass on to my kids. I want to make sure they get them, so I want to make sure to preserve these things for my kids and for their kids after them.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.