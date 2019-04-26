President Donald Trump ridiculed leftist billionaire Tom Steyer on Friday, for continuing to demand that Democrats impeach the president.

“Weirdo Tom Steyer, who didn’t have the ‘guts’ or money to run for President, is still trying to remain relevant by putting himself on ads begging for impeachment,” Trump wrote.

Steyer announced in January that he would not run for president, and focus only on impeaching Trump. He has promised to spend at least $40 million on the effort. Steyer has even paid to run ads on Fox News in order to reach the president.

Trump mocked Steyer for failing to acknowledge his success.

“He doesn’t mention the fact that mine is perhaps the most successful first 2 year presidency in history & NO C OR O!” he added on Twitter, referring to reports that no “collusion” or “obstruction” was found in the Mueller report.