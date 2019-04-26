Donald Trump: I Am a ‘Young, Vibrant Man’ and Will Beat Biden ‘Easily’

President Donald Trump declared Friday that Democrat candidates for president make him look young in both age and energy and that he will beat Joe Biden “easily.”

Reporters questioned Trump on the South Lawn before the president left to give a speech at the NRA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. They asked how Trump will beat Biden in 2020. “I think we beat him easily,” Trump replied.

Another asked the president how old is too old to be President of the United States.

“I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man,” President Trump declared.

“I look at Joe. I don’t know about him. I don’t know,” he went on. “I would never say anyone’s too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and, I think, in terms of energy. I think you people know that better than anybody.”

The leading contenders in the race for the Democrat presidential nomination have been Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden is 76 years old, and Sanders is 77. The two are far and away the top contenders for the nomination.

As of Friday, a RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Biden at almost 30 percent support and Sanders at 23. The next closest contender sits at just 8.3 percent support.

