Joe Biden Raises $6.3 Million in 24 Hours After Campaign Announcement

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Friday that he raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours since announcing his presidential run, according to his campaign.

The campaign noted in a statement that $65,000 of the donations were raised outside of existing email lists and that 97 percent of online donations were under $200.

Biden’s campaign haul is the most raised in just 24 hours after a Democrat 2020 presidential announcement. Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million in 24 hours.

“Folks, it’s proof we are running a truly grassroots campaign,” Biden wrote in an email to his supporters.

Prior to his campaign announcement, Biden was reportedly organizing fundraising efforts to make a big splash late in the presidential race.

He kicked off his race by attending a high-dollar fundraiser in Pennsylvania, co-hosted by union-busting attorney Steve Cozen and Comcast Senior Executive Vice President David Cohen.

The Biden campaign did not detail what percentage of its $6.3 billion was from online donors.