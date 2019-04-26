Poll: 60 Percent of Republicans Back an Obamacare Block-Grant Repeal

Sixty percent of Republicans back a block-grant Obamacare repeal proposal that would allow states the flexibility to design their own programs, according to a poll released this week.

A Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll released this week found that sixty percent of Republicans back a block-grant repeal of Obamacare that would block-grant Medicaid and Obamacare to the states and allow conservative states such as Kentucky and Texas to design their own programs.

Thirty-one percent of Republicans oppose the proposal, eight percent do not know how they think, and one percent declined to say how they think about the proposal.

The survey also found that 52 percent of GOP voters said that they viewed repealing and replacing Obamacare as a “top priority.”

Fifty-one percent of Republicans also had a “very negative” image of Medicare for All.cThe poll arises as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), one of the Senate’s foremost experts on health care, told Breitbart News in an interview last week that Republicans need to counter Medicare for All with their own proposal.

Cassidy is one of the key senators President Donald Trump tapped to help develop a dynamic healthcare proposal that would make the GOP the party of health care.

Cassidy told Breitbart News he will base his plan off of the successful Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and would allow states to create their own healthcare plan while protecting patients with pre-existing conditions.

Sen. Cassidy explained, “It protects the patient with federal protections but gives the states latitude to put in a program which works for that particular state, and builds upon the CHIP program, which just has a track record of success.”

“If you build upon something which has been empirically successful, then you’re more likely to build a coalition that will pass legislation,” Cassidy said.