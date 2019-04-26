President Trump to the NRA: ‘Second Amendment Is Not Going Anywhere’

President Trump addressed the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, where he said, “The Second Amendment is not going anywhere.”

He looked out at the thousands in attendance and said, “You are great American patriots.”

Trump warned, “Democrats want to take away your guns.” He explained that Democrats are talking about “banning new guns and confiscating existing guns from law-abiding citizens.”

Breitbart News reported that Democrat presidential hopeful Eric Swalwell is campaigning on banning “assault weapons” and forcing current owners to surrender the guns to government via a buyback. Democrat hopeful Kamala Harris is campaigning on using executive orders to secure more gun control, should she win.

Trump observed that Democrats fail to understand that “the bad guys aren’t giving up their guns.” Then he smiled and said, “[And] you’re not going to be giving up your guns either.”

Trump said, “We know that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Trump said, “We believe in the right to self-defense and the right to protect your family, your community, and your loved ones.” He added, “We believe in the right to keep and bear arms.” And he noted, “We will always protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

