Donald Trump Cheers 49ers Draft Pick Nick Bosa: ‘He’s a MAGA Fan!

President Donald Trump cheered San Francisco 49ers draft pick Nick Bosa for being a supporter at a political rally in Wisconsin on Saturday.

“He’s a MAGA fan! He loves Trump, he loves MAGA,” Trump said as the crowd of supporters cheered.

Bosa played for Ohio State before he was selected as the number two draft pick at the NFL draft on Thursday.

“He’s going to be a great player,” Trump said.

Bosa deleted pro-Trump tweets prior to the draft, noting that he did it because it was possible that he would be drafted by San Francisco.

He also described former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a “clown.”

Bosa said Thursday that he would stop posting his political opinions on Twitter.

“I’m not really worried about Twitter anymore. I think the people who know me, know who I am. And I’m going to keep my opinions to myself from now on,” he said.

Trump also congratulated Bosa on Twitter on Friday.

“You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent!” he wrote. “San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”