Donald Trump Jr: ‘No Obstruction, No Collusion … No Shit’

Donald Trump Jr. fired up his father’s supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday at a campaign rally.

He immediately started ripping the failed attempt by the media and the Democrats to take down the president with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Well, we’ve had a pretty good week huh?” he asked. “No obstruction, no collusion, and what everyone else in this room other than maybe the people at the podium there knew all along … no shit!”

Trump Jr. ridiculed the idea that his father, a billionaire in New York, would leave the private sector to run for president for Russia.

“Never quite made sense to me, but, oh the media loved it, and they killed me for saying it,” he said.

Trump Jr. described the Mueller investigation as a multi-million dollar war on the president that failed.

“I never thought there would be a time in my life where I would actually see Democrats incredibly upset, distraught, in tears, because their president did not collude with the Russians,” he said. “They’re upset that treason wasn’t committed.”

He also recalled the media criticizing him as a “terrible person” and spreading conspiracy theories when he expressed doubt after hearing about the details of a hoax attack claimed by actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago by Trump supporters.

“I was just asking a simple question that if anybody else had a brain, like many of the people in this room do, you are asking the same question,” he said.

Trump Jr. ripped media and Democrat critics of Special Counsel Robert Mueller after his report was released.

“Mueller went from hero to hater in about two seconds; now they want to bring him in for questioning … you can’t make this crap up,” he said.

He also took a shot at disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti and the establishment media for taking him seriously as a presidential candidate.

“His only actual accomplishment, which is kind of impressive in a criminal sort of way, was being indicted simultaneously on two different coasts for two different crimes,” he joked. “I got to give credit where credit is due.”